National News
ticker

First Nation posts hot protest on Instagram

June 20, 2025 88 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source BIG TROUT LAKE – The chief and council of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation want Premier Doug Ford’s government to know they offer no support in his Ring of Fire plans. So they sent that message by Instagram. A short video on the social media platform shows council member Samuel Mckay and others in the remote Treaty 9 community burning documents. The many binders contain an environmental assessment, according to the post, delivered by the province through “drive-by consultation.” The video says the Ford government “air-dropped” the documents about work in the Ring of Fire. Mckay explained in an interview with Dougall Media on Thursday that the papers were delivered at the community airport by provincial representatives. “We do not accept…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Want to plant trees to offset fossil fuels? You’d need all of North and Central America, study finds

June 20, 2025 77

By Melina Walling Planting trees has plenty of benefits, but this popular carbon-removal method alone can’t…

Read more
National News

California is to examine its Amazon oil ties following pleas from Indigenous leaders from Ecuador

June 20, 2025 81

By Steven Grattan And Godofredo Vasquez RICHMOND, California (AP) — An oil tanker sat docked at…

Read more