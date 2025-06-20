National News
Mike Pemberton wins Yukon Liberal leadership race, will be next premier

June 20, 2025 93 views

By Ashley Joannou and Isabel Ruitenbeek Mike Pemberton has been named the new leader of the Yukon Liberal Party and will be the territory’s 11th premier. A local businessman and longtime party insider, Pemberton won the leadership race by 13 votes over former Kwanlin Dun First Nation Chief Doris Bill. Pemberton told supporters gathered Thursday night at the party’s convention in Whitehorse that they have an opportunity to build on eight years of strong leadership and First Nations partnerships. “(It’s) an opportunity to grow together, to grow our party, to show our strong track record of economic growth, our commitment to public safety, affordability and the well-being of all communities, big and small,” he said. No date has been set for when Pemberton will be sworn in as premier but…

