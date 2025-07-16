B.C. First Nation says plan to move Tex the grizzly was underway before it was killed

A First Nation on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast says it is “deeply saddened” by the shooting death of a grizzly bear on Texada Island this week. The Tla’amin First Nation says in a statement that it was working on a co-ordinated relocation effort for the bear with two other area nations before the bear, nicknamed Tex, was “illegally shot, maimed and killed.” It says it held a ceremony on Tuesday to honour the spirit of Tex after taking custody of his remains. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it received a report from the RCMP on Tuesday that someone had shot and wounded the bear and it later reported finding the bear dead. The service said last month that the bear was not a good candidate for relocation because it…



