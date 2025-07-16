National News
ticker

B.C. First Nation says plan to move Tex the grizzly was underway before it was killed

July 16, 2025 54 views

A First Nation on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast says it is “deeply saddened” by the shooting death of a grizzly bear on Texada Island this week. The Tla’amin First Nation says in a statement that it was working on a co-ordinated relocation effort for the bear with two other area nations before the bear, nicknamed Tex, was “illegally shot, maimed and killed.” It says it held a ceremony on Tuesday to honour the spirit of Tex after taking custody of his remains. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it received a report from the RCMP on Tuesday that someone had shot and wounded the bear and it later reported finding the bear dead. The service said last month that the bear was not a good candidate for relocation because it…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Governor General visit to Nunavut ‘like coming home’

July 16, 2025 71

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon wrapped…

Read more
National News

First Nations chiefs worry Bills 5 and C-5 will enable environmental destruction

July 16, 2025 58

By Allison Jones First Nations chiefs behind a legal challenge to a pair of federal and…

Read more