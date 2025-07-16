National News
Governor General visit to Nunavut ‘like coming home’

July 16, 2025 72 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon wrapped up her four-day visit to Iqaluit on July 9 as part of her final stop on her Mental Health Learning and Listening Tour. But the trip was also personal for the first Inuk to hold the position of Canada’s official head of state. “I don’t get to go to the north very often anymore, but it’s like coming home,” Simon told Nunavut News in a phone interview. Simon visited Iqaluit’s Tukisigiarvik Centre and Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre on July 7 and 8 respectively, which blends both Inuit traditions and western science to treat patients with wellness programs. The Tukisigiarvik Centre offers everything from parka making and hunting skills training to laundry and resume writing…

