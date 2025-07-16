National News
First Nations chiefs worry Bills 5 and C-5 will enable environmental destruction

July 16, 2025 58 views

By Allison Jones First Nations chiefs behind a legal challenge to a pair of federal and provincial laws meant to fast-track infrastructure projects say they are turning to the courts because they worry the laws will lead to environmental destruction. Nine Ontario First Nations want the court to declare the federal law known as Bill C-5 and the Ontario law known as Bill 5 unconstitutional and are seeking an injunction that would prevent the governments from using some of the most contentious aspects. Chief June Black of Apitipi Anicinapek Nation in northeastern Ontario became emotional at a press conference Wednesday, when saying that her people have been on those lands “since time immemorial.” “We have a sacred responsibility to protect the lands,” she said. “What’s about to happen is going…

