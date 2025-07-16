National News
Siksika challenges province in court over coal mining moratorium

July 16, 2025 77 views

By John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times Siksika Nation is challenging the Province of Alberta in court over their decision to end a moratorium on coal development in the Rocky Mountains. In May 2020, Siksika Nation filed a legal challenge against the province’s decision to rescind the 1976 Coal Policy, which had protected approximately 14,000 square kilometers of land in the Rocky Mountains from coal development. The lawsuit ended in May 2021 when the Coal Policy was reinstated. The province’s Coal Policy Committee was to engage with the public and consult with First Nations about coal development in the Rockies. “We are filing a judicial review on the decision to lift the coal moratorium on the eastern slopes specifically. Siksika, before they lifted that moratorium, was able to…

