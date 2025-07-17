National News
ticker

Government, First Nations had been preparing to move problem bear, B.C. minister says

July 17, 2025 93 views

By Nono Shen A suitable bear trap had arrived on British Columbia’s Texada Island on Tuesday, meant to hold a grizzly that had caused a ruckus among the island’s residents. It came too late, B.C.’s minister of water, land and resource stewardship said on Wednesday. Tex, as the bear became known, was found dead by conservation officers, Randene Neill said. “Unfortunately, we learned that same morning that someone had shot the bear,” said Neill, “It was horribly sad.” Neill said they had been working on a plan for a month with three coastal First Nations to relocate the four-year-old grizzly bear. Neill said Tla’amin First Nation in Powell River reached out to her, asking if they could make a plan for the bear alongside the Shishalh and Homalco nations. Tex…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

July 17, 2025 61

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney said he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders…

Read more
National News

Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

July 17, 2025 77

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders…

Read more