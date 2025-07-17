Government, First Nations had been preparing to move problem bear, B.C. minister says

By Nono Shen A suitable bear trap had arrived on British Columbia’s Texada Island on Tuesday, meant to hold a grizzly that had caused a ruckus among the island’s residents. It came too late, B.C.’s minister of water, land and resource stewardship said on Wednesday. Tex, as the bear became known, was found dead by conservation officers, Randene Neill said. “Unfortunately, we learned that same morning that someone had shot the bear,” said Neill, “It was horribly sad.” Neill said they had been working on a plan for a month with three coastal First Nations to relocate the four-year-old grizzly bear. Neill said Tla’amin First Nation in Powell River reached out to her, asking if they could make a plan for the bear alongside the Shishalh and Homalco nations. Tex…



