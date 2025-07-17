National News
ticker

One year after scathing report into 11-year-old’s death, watchdog says not enough has changed

July 17, 2025 80 views

By Amy Romer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews One year after the province promised a “new vision” for child welfare following a scathing report into an 11-year-old boy’s death, the B.C. Representative for Children and Youth (RCY), says not enough has been done to fix the system. Jennifer Charlesworth says some progress is being made one year after she released Don’t Look Away on July 16, 2024 — but expressed concerns about “fiscal limitations” and other challenges standing in the way of advancement. “For some reason, it’s very difficult to shift a system in the way it needs to shift,” said Charlesworth during a media event on Tuesday. “So we’re committed to keep reminding the sector that we can do so much better for children and families.” Don’t Look Away…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

July 17, 2025 61

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney said he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders…

Read more
National News

Carney says he’s ready to listen to First Nations on major projects legislation

July 17, 2025 77

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “here to listen” to First Nations leaders…

Read more