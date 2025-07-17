One year after scathing report into 11-year-old’s death, watchdog says not enough has changed

By Amy Romer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews One year after the province promised a “new vision” for child welfare following a scathing report into an 11-year-old boy’s death, the B.C. Representative for Children and Youth (RCY), says not enough has been done to fix the system. Jennifer Charlesworth says some progress is being made one year after she released Don’t Look Away on July 16, 2024 — but expressed concerns about “fiscal limitations” and other challenges standing in the way of advancement. “For some reason, it’s very difficult to shift a system in the way it needs to shift,” said Charlesworth during a media event on Tuesday. “So we’re committed to keep reminding the sector that we can do so much better for children and families.” Don’t Look Away…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice