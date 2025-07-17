‘The general public should be alarmed’: Legal fight against economic development bills begins

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com TORONTO — A group of Ontario First Nations is asking the courts to declare two new laws unconstitutional. Nine First Nations in Ontario, including three in the Northwest, have filed an applicationin Ontario Superior Court that seeks to strike down Ontario’s Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act ( Bill 5) and sections of the federal Building Canada Act (Bill C-5). The application says, in both cases, the legislation “authorizes the Crown to unilaterally ram through projects without meaningful or any engagement with First Nations.” “Canada and Ontario … need to provide proper infrastructure and economic participation requirements to First Nations,” Ginoogaming Chief Sheri Taylor told a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto Wednesday morning. “These are the partnerships and initiatives…



