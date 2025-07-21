National News
Evacuees return home after weeks in Kapuskasing area

July 21, 2025

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com KAPUSKASING – After four weeks of displacement, the last group of Sandy Lake First Nation evacuees boarded their flight home Friday. It marked the end of an emergency evacuation that brought over 400 people to Kapuskasing amid northwestern Ontario’s wildfire season. The evacuation was managed by Creemergency, whose CEO Tyson Wesley, said the final departures were emotional for everyone involved. “It was really great to bring those final people back home,” said Wesley. “We know how it feels to be away that long, not knowing when you’ll return. Our team was really excited to see them go back.” The evacuation began in early June, when out-of-control wildfires forced Sandy Lake residents to leave their homes. Kapuskasing, along with neighbouring Smooth Rock Falls, stepped…

