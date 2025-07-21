Evacuees return home after weeks in Kapuskasing area

By Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com KAPUSKASING – After four weeks of displacement, the last group of Sandy Lake First Nation evacuees boarded their flight home Friday. It marked the end of an emergency evacuation that brought over 400 people to Kapuskasing amid northwestern Ontario’s wildfire season. The evacuation was managed by Creemergency, whose CEO Tyson Wesley, said the final departures were emotional for everyone involved. “It was really great to bring those final people back home,” said Wesley. “We know how it feels to be away that long, not knowing when you’ll return. Our team was really excited to see them go back.” The evacuation began in early June, when out-of-control wildfires forced Sandy Lake residents to leave their homes. Kapuskasing, along with neighbouring Smooth Rock Falls, stepped…
Related Posts
Kipling, Grenfell receive traffic safety money
July 21, 2025 174
By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator There will be new signage popping up…
Federal money provided to return unproductive farmland back to forest in Alberta
July 21, 2025 143
By Bill Graveland The federal government is providing over $100 million to help return unproductive Alberta…