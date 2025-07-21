‘Empty promises’ on big national projects won’t work: regional chief

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner Joanna Bernard is driving a hard bargain when it comes to the prime minister’s new law to fast-track national projects. New Brunswick’s regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations, along with hundreds of other Indigenous leaders from across the country, listened to Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney give a speech on Thursday morning in Gatineau, Que., at the Great Hall of the Canadian Museum of History, on the same floor dedicated to Indigenous peoples. The event was closed to the media, but Bernard said the chiefs gave the prime minister an earful. “After hearing the chiefs on the floor speak to him, I think he’s understanding you can’t just come and make empty promises, as was done in the…
