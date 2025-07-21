National News
ticker

‘Empty promises’ on big national projects won’t work: regional chief

July 21, 2025 131 views

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner Joanna Bernard is driving a hard bargain when it comes to the prime minister’s new law to fast-track national projects. New Brunswick’s regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations, along with hundreds of other Indigenous leaders from across the country, listened to Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney give a speech on Thursday morning in Gatineau, Que., at the Great Hall of the Canadian Museum of History, on the same floor dedicated to Indigenous peoples. The event was closed to the media, but Bernard said the chiefs gave the prime minister an earful. “After hearing the chiefs on the floor speak to him, I think he’s understanding you can’t just come and make empty promises, as was done in the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kipling, Grenfell receive traffic safety money

July 21, 2025 174

By Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator There will be new signage popping up…

Read more
National News

Federal money provided to return unproductive farmland back to forest in Alberta

July 21, 2025 143

By Bill Graveland The federal government is providing over $100 million to help return unproductive Alberta…

Read more