Public will have ‘opportunities throughout the process’ to weigh in on nuclear waste storage site: NWMO

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com IGNACE — Before a high-level nuclear waste site can be built in the region the project’s proponent has a long regulatory process to navigate. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization held a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to explain what is scheduled to happen over the next nearly 20 years. That’s how long the NWMO says it will take to go through the process the government-mandated and industry-funded organization is counting on to approve the construction of a deep geological repository at Revell Lake, between Ignace and Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation. Now that a preferred site has been chosen, the impact assessment process will soon begin, said Carolyn Fell, the NWMO’s manager of impact assessment communications. “This is coordinated by the Impact Assessment Agency…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice