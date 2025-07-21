Quebec police watchdog investigating fatal shooting by Nunavik Police Service

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after Nunavik police shot and killed a person in Inukjuak, Que. late Thursday. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says its early investigation shows that officers from the Nunavik Police Service responded to a call about a possible kidnapping at about 8:20 p.m. The BEI says a person at the home allegedly approached the officers with a sharp weapon. The watchdog says officers then shot and injured the person, who was taken to hospital where they were declared dead. The death marks the third fatal shooting involving the Nunavik Police Service since November 2024. The previous shootings prompted Inuit organizations to call for change in the way policing is delivered across Quebec’s Far North. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025….



