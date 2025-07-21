National News
ticker

Quebec police watchdog investigating fatal shooting by Nunavik Police Service

July 21, 2025 38 views

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after Nunavik police shot and killed a person in Inukjuak, Que. late Thursday. The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes says its early investigation shows that officers from the Nunavik Police Service responded to a call about a possible kidnapping at about 8:20 p.m. The BEI says a person at the home allegedly approached the officers with a sharp weapon. The watchdog says officers then shot and injured the person, who was taken to hospital where they were declared dead. The death marks the third fatal shooting involving the Nunavik Police Service since November 2024. The previous shootings prompted Inuit organizations to call for change in the way policing is delivered across Quebec’s Far North. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2025….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Public will have ‘opportunities throughout the process’ to weigh in on nuclear waste storage site: NWMO

July 21, 2025 47

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com IGNACE — Before a high-level nuclear waste site…

Read more
National News

How a federal monument’s new welcome center in Maine honors Native Americans

July 21, 2025 49

By David Sharp ATOP LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Maine (AP) — The founder of Burt’s Bees envisioned a…

Read more