National News
Premiers to meet with Indigenous groups on first day of three-day Ontario gathering

July 21, 2025 144 views

A three-day meeting of the country’s premiers gets underway today, and the first item on the agenda is discussions with Indigenous groups. The premiers are gathering at Deerhurst Resort in Ontario’s cottage country and trade and tariffs are expected to be the main topics, particularly when they meet Tuesday with Prime Minister Mark Carney. But first they are set to have discussions with leaders from the Assembly of First Nations, the Métis National Council and the Native Women’s Association of Canada, among other Indigenous groups. That meeting comes as Indigenous communities have expressed concerns with federal and provincial laws meant to fast-track major infrastructure projects as a way to stimulate the economy facing tariff impacts. The federal law known as Bill C-5 allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for…

