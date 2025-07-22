As Canada’s economy faces serious challenges, the Indigenous economy offers solutions

By Mylon Ollila Hugo Asselin Canada faces economic headwinds due to geopolitical change, including a trade war with its closest economic partner, the United States. Canada’s policymakers are searching for new, sustainable sources of economic strength. One such source is already here and is being overlooked: the emerging Indigenous economy. It has the potential to boost Canada’s economy by more than $60 billion a year. But Indigenous Peoples are still largely seen as an economic liability to manage instead of an opportunity for growth. It is time for a mindset shift. For it to happen, the federal government should remove unfair economic barriers and invest in closing the employment and income gap. Canada’s future depends on Indigenous Peoples Economic growth is projected to decline over the coming years for developed…



