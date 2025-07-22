National News
First Nations take Mark Carney, Doug Ford to court over ‘dishonourable and unconstitutional’ Bills C-5 & 5

July 22, 2025 233 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer “Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” lawyer Kate Kempton repeated as she declared nine First Nations are taking the Ontario and federal governments to court over recent legislation promoted as critical for the country’s economic growth. The plaintiffs argue the new laws “severely threaten their rights to self-determine their ways of life on their homeland territories, the environment and fundamental human freedoms”. On July 16, chiefs from four of the nine First Nations and senior counsel Kate Kempton of Woodward and Company LLP announced a fast-tracked constitutional challenge against Ontario’s Bill 5, which passed on June 5, and key sections of the federal government’s Bill C-5, which received royal assent on Jun 26, arguing these laws grant provincial and federal cabinets sweeping, unchecked…

