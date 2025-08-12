National News
ticker

Cowichan’s lawyer says B.C. must reconcile property rights with land claim ruling

August 12, 2025 185 views

By Ashley Joannou The lawyer representing the Cowichan Nation in British Columbia says the provincial government must reconcile private property rights with a landmark court ruling that the nation has Aboriginal title over land on the Fraser River in Metro Vancouver. The BC Supreme Court ruled last week that the fee-simple ownership and interests in the lands, held by Canada, Richmond and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, “are defective and invalid,” but did not make a similar ruling for privately owned property. However, the ruling says B.C. owes a duty to the Cowichan to negotiate in good faith the reconciliation of Crown-granted private property on a portion of Lulu Island in Richmond, land that Cowichan ancestors used as a summer home. Lawyer David Robbins says the nation is looking forward…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal Liberals looking to provide ‘certainty’ to investors in fall budget

August 12, 2025 64

By Craig Lord Major institutional investors are asking the federal government to give them a reason…

Read more
National News

The Latest: National Guard troops arrive in Washington DC as Trump’s federal takeover begins

August 12, 2025 84

President Donald Trump took unprecedented steps toward federalizing Washington, D.C. on Monday, saying it’s needed to…

Read more