Former Fort Nelson Chief named in Business in Vancouver’s top 500 leaders list

August 12, 2025 193 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT NELSON, B.C. — A former chief of a northeast B.C. First Nation has been lauded for her efforts in building up relationships between First Nations and industry. Sharleen Gale has been named in Business in Vancouver magazine’s BC500 list of the top 500 business leaders across the province. A LinkedIn post from the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) highlights Gale’s commitment to “effectively create meaningful change in advancing reconciliation and Indigenous economic inclusion.” Currently, Gale serves as board chair of the FNMPC, having come to the board in 2017. A member of Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN), Gale was first elected to council back in 2009. She became FNFN Chief in 2022 and served in that capacity until she was…

