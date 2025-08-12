National News
ticker

Investigators search for Native American items stolen decades ago in New Mexico

August 12, 2025 156 views

By Susan Montoya Bryan SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — The decades-old case file describes a medium-sized bowl crafted at Santa Ana Pueblo more than a century ago. Handed down over generations, this pottery piece adorned with dark red triangles was used for making bread. The bowl is among nearly 150 antiquities stolen from the Native American community’s ceremonial village during a series of burglaries that started in the summer of 1984. War shields, traditional clothing, moccasins, willow baskets and woven rugs were taken — all items that would fetch favorable sums given their rarity. Federal authorities and tribal police in New Mexico eventually busted the thieves. Pleas were entered, punishments doled out and the case was closed. Inexplicably, authorities never pursued recovery of the stolen items. Now, the pueblo’s…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal Liberals looking to provide ‘certainty’ to investors in fall budget

August 12, 2025 65

By Craig Lord Major institutional investors are asking the federal government to give them a reason…

Read more
National News

The Latest: National Guard troops arrive in Washington DC as Trump’s federal takeover begins

August 12, 2025 84

President Donald Trump took unprecedented steps toward federalizing Washington, D.C. on Monday, saying it’s needed to…

Read more