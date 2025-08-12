Brantford Police seize over $5 million in cocaine, city man charged

BRANTFORD ONT-A 40-year-old city man is facing charges after the Brantford Police Service (BPS) seized cocaine with a street value of over $5 million after conducting multiple search warrants. The BPS said at about 11:45 p.m., Saturday, August 2, 2025, officers were dispatched after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle at a local business property. As a result of the investigation, BPS said they were able to identify the suspect as a Brantford man and later arrest him at a residence without incident. Brantford Police obtained search warrants for multiple locations executing them at about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 3, 2025. BPS searched a transport truck, tractor trailer, two vehicles, a local business and a West Brant residence. As a result of the search, over 150 kilograms of…



