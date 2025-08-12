National News
Brantford Police seize over $5 million in cocaine, city man charged

August 12, 2025 106 views

BRANTFORD  ONT-A 40-year-old city man  is facing charges after the Brantford Police Service (BPS) seized cocaine with a street value of over $5 million after conducting multiple search warrants. The BPS said at about  11:45 p.m., Saturday, August 2, 2025, officers  were dispatched after receiving a report of a suspicious vehicle at a local business property. As a result of the investigation, BPS  said they were able to identify the suspect as a Brantford man and later arrest him at a residence without incident. Brantford Police obtained search warrants for multiple locations executing them at about 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 3, 2025.  BPS searched a transport truck, tractor trailer, two vehicles, a local business and a West Brant residence. As a result of the search, over 150 kilograms of…

