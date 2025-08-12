National News
The Latest: National Guard troops arrive in Washington DC as Trump’s federal takeover begins

August 12, 2025 84 views

President Donald Trump took unprecedented steps toward federalizing Washington, D.C. on Monday, saying it’s needed to fight crime even as city leaders pointed to data showing violence is down. He took command of the police department and deployed the National Guard under laws and Constitutional powers that give the federal government more sway over the nation’s capital than other cities. Its historically majority Black population wasn’t electing its own city council and mayor until 1973, when Republican President Richard Nixon signed the Home Rule Act. Here’s the latest: Republican US Rep. Barry Moore joins the race for Alabama’s open Senate seat Moore, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, was first elected to Congress in 2020. He has the rare distinction of winning elections in two different congressional districts. Last…

