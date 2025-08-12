National News
Federal Liberals looking to provide ‘certainty’ to investors in fall budget

August 12, 2025 64 views

By Craig Lord Major institutional investors are asking the federal government to give them a reason to invest more at home in the upcoming fall budget, say the Liberal MPs leading budget consultations across Canada. The federal Liberals are in the midst of consultations on the upcoming 2025 budget. While federal budgets typically are tabled in the spring, this one is set to land during the fall session of Parliament. The budget — which doesn’t yet have an exact release date — will be the Liberals’ first under Prime Minister Mark Carney and the first tabled by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who was appointed to that cabinet position in May. The minister and some Liberal MPs are touring Canada to solicit feedback as part of the federal government’s typical pre-budget…

