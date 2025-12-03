National News
Miller says government needs to start Indigenous consultation on B.C. pipeline

December 3, 2025 141 views

By Sarah Ritchie and Nick Murray Heritage Minister Marc Miller says his government needs to “sit down and start working now” on consultation with Indigenous communities and stakeholders about a possible new pipeline in B.C. “The work starts now. It should have started yesterday. We need to engage with Indigenous communities in a respectful, thoughtful way,” Miller said Tuesday. Miller made the comments on his way into the cabinet meeting Tuesday morning, just one day after Prime Minister Mark Carney returned him to cabinet in a shuffle on Monday. Miller, who held multiple cabinet roles under former prime minister Justin Trudeau include minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, told reporters he sees a difficult road ahead for any pipeline project. “If everyone thought Thursday was difficult, that was probably the easiest day…

