Bearspaw First Nation re-elects chief for fifth term, changes on council

December 3, 2025 103 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook ÎYÂRHE NAKODA – Darcy Dixon will continue a 25-year legacy as Bearspaw First Nation chief alongside a new council following Friday’s (Nov. 28) election. Receiving 434 total votes, Dixon defeated Dacster Amos, who secured 282 votes and previously served on council, in the two-way bid to lead Bearspaw Nation, one of the three bands of the Îyârhe (Stoney) Nakoda First Nation. Chief Dixon will serve alongside a shuffled council after Harry Daniels (Eden Valley) and Lena Wesley (Mînî Thnî), with 222 and 243 votes respectively, secured their spots in place of previous councilors Amos and Keith Lefthand. Rod Hunter (Mînî Thnî) with 231 votes, and Pierre Lefthand (Eden Valley) with 308 have kept their seats and will serve another three-year…

