Indigenous Services minister to address Assembly of First Nations gathering today

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty will address hundreds of chiefs gathered in Ottawa today for a special meeting of the Assembly of First Nations. She’s expected to discuss proposed changes to the Indian Act after Senators made sweeping amendments to a bill that would see an unknown number of new people eligible for status. The chiefs will also debate issues ranging from child welfare reform to the impact of major projects on First Nations communities. Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke at the event Tuesday and promised to meet with Coastal First Nations leaders after chiefs voted unanimously to press the government to uphold the B.C. oil tanker ban and withdraw an agreement with Alberta that clears a path for a new oil pipeline. Carney also said his government will introduce…
Related Posts
Class-action lawsuit certified against CN and CP railways over Lytton, B.C., fire
December 3, 2025 124
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit against Canadian Pacific and Canadian National…
Carney says First Nations clean water legislation will come next spring
December 3, 2025 141
By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will introduce clean drinking water legislation…