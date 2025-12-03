Feds commit nearly $22m to Labrador renewable energy projects

By Sean Ridgeley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram The federal government is investing nearly $22 million in Inuit-led Labrador clean energy projects focused on solar, wind, and tidal power. The first is the Nain Wind Microgrid Project, the over $22m in federal funding for which will support installation of two 1.5 kW wind turbines and battery storage. The result: 1.6 million litres or 63 percent less annual diesel consumption in the region. “I think is just an incredible win for the community, for the environment, for Canada,” said Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty told The Telegram. Apart from the obvious environmental benefits, it’s said power will become more affordable for Nain residents, and combined with increased power availability, more economic opportunities will open up. An unspecified region near…



