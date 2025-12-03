National News
The 1.3 Billion Cubic Meter Problem: Why ‘Treat and Release’ is a Broken Promise to Treaty 8

December 3, 2025 124 views

By John Wirth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Treaty 8 Chiefs from Cree, Beaver, Fort Chip Métis, and Chipewyan First Nations communities are gearing up to defend their people against continued damages from the waste “water” produced by tar sands developers. ​A collective statement declares their opposition that, “‘Treat and release’ remains of critical concern to all First Nations across Treaty 8 territory, especially those living downstream who experience the daily impacts of industrial development.” ​For decades now, these people have been living with the cost of our economy as crude oil and methane gas extraction remains a major source of Canada’s GDP. Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi (Treaty 8 First Nations of Alberta) notes that, “When it comes to the health of our people, we’re being ignored. development…

