What do snowboards and mountain goats have in common? Indigenous weaver knows

December 3, 2025 115 views

By Ashley Joannou Meghann O’Brien used to feel connected to the mountain through her snowboard, but now she finds that link through the wool of a mountain goat used in her weaving for the last 15 years. O’Brien said she looked for years to find someone who had killed a goat and was also willing to let her use its wool, a material of great importance to many Northwest Coast Indigenous communities, but it isn’t used much anymore. The artist, who uses the name Jaad Kuujus in her work, has been weaving with the mountain goat wool in projects ever since, but not before the mountains helped her make a name for herself as a professional snowboarder. “It was the process of working with the mountain goat wool that felt…

