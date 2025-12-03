National News
ticker

In the news: Indigenous Services Minister meeting with coastal B.C. First Nations

December 3, 2025 140 views

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed … Gull-Masty to address Assembly of First Nations Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty will address hundreds of chiefs gathered in Ottawa today for a special meeting of the Assembly of First Nations. She’s expected to discuss proposed changes to the Indian Act after Senators made sweeping amendments to a bill that would see an unknown number of new people eligible for status. The chiefs will also debate issues ranging from child welfare reform to the impact of major projects on First Nations communities. Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke at the event Tuesday and promised to meet with Coastal First Nations leaders after chiefs voted unanimously to press the government to uphold the B.C….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Class-action lawsuit certified against CN and CP railways over Lytton, B.C., fire

December 3, 2025 124

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit against Canadian Pacific and Canadian National…

Read more
National News

Carney says First Nations clean water legislation will come next spring

December 3, 2025 141

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will introduce clean drinking water legislation…

Read more