National News
ticker

Matthew Wildcat offers “Indigenous realist” view of Alberta separatism

December 3, 2025 148 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The forces that Alberta’s separatist movement represents pose a far greater threat than the prospect of Alberta separating from Canada, according to a scholar in the University of Alberta’s Department of Native Studies. “It might be better for us to shift our energies from trying to foreclose the possibility of Alberta separation from a legal standpoint,” said Prof. Matt Wildcat, “to thinking through what the Alberta separatist movement is and how it should be responded to.” Wildcat, a member of Erminskine Cree Nation in Maskwacis, made these remarks at the Parkland Institute’s annual conference at UAlberta on Saturday. He emphasized that all 48 First Nations in Alberta — either individually or via the organizations that represent them — have spoken…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Class-action lawsuit certified against CN and CP railways over Lytton, B.C., fire

December 3, 2025 124

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit against Canadian Pacific and Canadian National…

Read more
National News

Carney says First Nations clean water legislation will come next spring

December 3, 2025 141

By Alessia Passafiume Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will introduce clean drinking water legislation…

Read more