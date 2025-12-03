Matthew Wildcat offers “Indigenous realist” view of Alberta separatism

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The forces that Alberta’s separatist movement represents pose a far greater threat than the prospect of Alberta separating from Canada, according to a scholar in the University of Alberta’s Department of Native Studies. “It might be better for us to shift our energies from trying to foreclose the possibility of Alberta separation from a legal standpoint,” said Prof. Matt Wildcat, “to thinking through what the Alberta separatist movement is and how it should be responded to.” Wildcat, a member of Erminskine Cree Nation in Maskwacis, made these remarks at the Parkland Institute’s annual conference at UAlberta on Saturday. He emphasized that all 48 First Nations in Alberta — either individually or via the organizations that represent them — have spoken…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice