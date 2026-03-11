Today in History

March 8 In 2013, the Metis won a landmark case as the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the federal government failed to live up to its constitutional obligations in handing out land to children of the Manitoba Metis in the 1870s. It opened the door for the Metis to negotiate a claim to vast tracts of land in the province, including all of present-day Winnipeg. In 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shed tears as he apologized for the way Inuit in northern Canada were treated for tuberculosis in the mid-20th century, calling it colonial and misguided. Trudeau delivered an apology to the Inuit on behalf of the federal government — words that prompted many in the room to openly weep. Trudeau acknowledged that many people with TB died after being…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice