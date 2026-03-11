Don’t hold your breath!

While the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation may have just resolved another land claim, it can’t help but highlight Six Nations massive outstanding claims that are still, well…outstanding. And no one at Six Nations should think it will be settled anytime soon, The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation two resolved claims are small in comparison to Six Nations 950,000-acre Haldimand Tract. The Haldimand Tract was granted to the Six Nations in 1784, at a time of infringement on lands stretching from the north all the way to Lake Erie. A piece of land that includes cities like Brantford and Kitchner among others. A piece of land that of which the community today holds less than 5% of the total 950,000 acres. Six Nations land rights offices have been…



