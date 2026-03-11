Local News
Closed Six Nations Public Library Celebrates 60th Birthday As Efforts To Reopen Get Underway

March 11, 2026 124 views
Six Nations librarian, Feather Maracle (second from left) , along with staff and supporters like Dakota Brant (right) marked the public library’s 60th anniversary outside the now closed building. (Photos by Alex Murray)

By Alex Murray Writer Not even the rain could dampen the spirits of Six Nations Public Library (SNPL) staff. Gathered outside the now closed library manager Feather Maracle and her staff marked the 60th anniversary of the SNPL March 3. The birthday celebration was held on the back parking lot of the Chiefswood Road library rather than inside after Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) abruptly closed the building citing safety reasons February 13, 2026. Despite that surprising development, Maracle went ahead with the celebration attracting community members with complimentary cake while answering questions about the sudden closure. While Maracle shares itheir frustration she’s also focused on SNPL still offering a variety of services to the community while the building is closed. “The library isn’t a building. The library is so…

