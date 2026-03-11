Moving at lightning speed on major projects OK if Nations are equipped

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Windspeaker.com While a prominent Indigenous business leader believes major project development in Canada is progressing at lightning-quick speed, he is doing his best to ease concern that it’s too quick and occurring at the expense of treaty rights. JP Gladu was a featured speaker at the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) Central Business Forum held Feb. 26 in Toronto. He was on a panel titled “Major Projects in Practice: The Future of Indigenous Participation in Major Projects in Canada.” Once the president and CEO of the CCIB, in 2020 Gladu founded Mokwateh, an Indigenous-led consultancy that provides economic development, sustainability and strategic partnership advice. This past fall Gladu was also one of 11 individuals named to the Indigenous Advisory Council that will…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice