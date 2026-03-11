Moving at lightning speed on major projects OK if Nations are equipped

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Windspeaker.com While a prominent Indigenous business leader believes major project development in Canada is progressing at lightning-quick speed, he is doing his best to ease concern that it’s too quick and occurring at the expense of treaty rights. JP Gladu was a featured speaker at the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) Central Business Forum held Feb. 26 in Toronto. He was on a panel titled “Major Projects in Practice: The Future of Indigenous Participation in Major Projects in Canada.” Once the president and CEO of the CCIB, in 2020 Gladu founded Mokwateh, an Indigenous-led consultancy that provides economic development, sustainability and strategic partnership advice. This past fall Gladu was also one of 11 individuals named to the Indigenous Advisory Council that will…