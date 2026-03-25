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Federal review now needed for nuclear waste burial plan

March 25, 2026 236 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal A proposal by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization to bury millions of spent and radioactive fuel rods from the country’s nuclear reactors in a specialized underground facility near Ignace is going to be subject to a federal independent review panel process. The decision by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to refer the project to a review panel — which appeared on the agency’s website late Monday — is based on a number of factors, including recent feedback from the public, Indigenous people and First Nations, the agency said. “(The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada) is satisfied that the carrying out of the designated project may cause adverse effects within federal jurisdiction or direct or incidental adverse effects, including effects on…

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