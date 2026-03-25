Haudenosaunee Nationals lacrosse program still hopeful of Olympic inclusion

By Sam Laskaris Writer LAS VEGAS-Claudia Jimerson is involved in plenty of behind-the-scenes work trying to get the Haudenosaunee Nationals women’s and men’s lacrosse teams to the Los Angeles Olympics. Jimerson, who is the Haudenosaunee Nationals’ director of lacrosse operations, was a featured speaker at a session at this year’s Reservation Economic Summit, which began Monday and continues until Thursday at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. More than 5,000 delegates, primarily from Canada and the United States, have converged for the conference, the largest Native American economic development event, which is annually held in Las Vegas. Jimerson spoke at a Monday session called The Haudenosaunee Journey to the 2028 Olympics. “This is about building something bigger than the moment,” Jimerson said. “It’s about building trust between nations, strengthening relationship and…



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