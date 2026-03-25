Emo council meeting: Raised caps on building permit fees, new landfill rates and collaboration on drinking water

By Liam Oliver Neilson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times The Township of Emo will increase the maximum fee for building permits, implement additional user rates at the local landfill and collaborate with Chapple and Rainy River First Nation on water services, the township’s council decided at its Tuesday meeting. Building permit fees in Emo are based on the estimated dollar value of construction, which remains at $8 per $1,000. The minimum building permit fee for Emo was unchanged at $50; however, the maximum fee was increased to $2,500 from the prior $2000. That still sits below the average permit costs for projects within Ontario towns. The Town of Fort Frances, for example, has a minimum of $65 on building permits and uses a rate of $13 per $1000…



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