N.S. legislature closed to the public after singing protesters delayed budget vote

By Lyndsay Armstrong The Nova Scotia legislature has been closed to the public after singing protesters disrupted a budget vote Tuesday night. Saf Haq says she and about 40 others broke into song before midnight Tuesday when the legislature moved to vote on a budget-related bill that would result in a series of cuts to government programs. Haq said she was there because she is concerned the planned cuts will hurt vulnerable Nova Scotians and the province’s vibrant arts and culture scene. “I’m concerned for the future of Nova Scotia … I love the arts, my partner is a filmmaker … I care about Indigenous sovereignty and African Nova Scotian rights and I’m pissed at how this government is going about this budgetary process,” she said. The protesters’ song begins:…



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