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Thunder Bay Police board updates include 810 missing persons reports in 2025

March 25, 2026 232 views

By Carrie Ivardi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY ­– Of the 810 total missing persons cases investigated by the Thunder Bay Police Service last year, there have been none where foul play was suspected. The annual missing persons report was presented to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Tuesday. Police Chief Darcy Fleury said that most of these situations can be explained as, “people that are reported missing because maybe they just don’t show up from home, from school, they run away from home or those types of things. Those are classified as missing persons.” “The real, significant piece is when they’ve been gone for some time and there’s a lack of contact or there’s some concern that they may be in a situation that they might…

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