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Treaty celebrations across Nova Scotia get strong federal support

March 25, 2026 377 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The Eskasoni First Nation is receiving $79,500 from the Government of Canada to support a project marking the 300th anniversary of the 1726 Treaty of Peace and Friendship. Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament (Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish), recently announced funding for two projects in Nova Scotia that will provide commemorative activities. He also commented on the difficult times the Mi’kmaq are currently having with the provincial government and assured the Mi’kmaq Grand Council in attendance that the federal government is committed to supporting the reconciliation process as it goes forward. Battiste announced that the government has allocated $229,125 through the ‘Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage’ program, including $79,500 to the Eskasoni Band…

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