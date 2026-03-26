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Ottawa’s response to crisis won’t save Atlantic salmon, warn FirstNations

March 26, 2026 199 views

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner An Indigenous people whose history and culture are woven with wild Atlantic salmon is criticizing Ottawa for doing more to save Pacific salmon than their own east coast variety. The North Shore Mi’kmaq Tribal Council has slammed the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans, or DFO, for recently announcing only $1.2 million for four projects to help recover wild Atlantic salmon. By comparison, the feds dedicated $647 million over five years to the Pacific salmon strategy initiative in 2021. The Mi’kmaq group, along with other conservation partners, presented a robust recovery plan to the federal fisheries minister in April of last year that called for $38 million in spending over five years. “Atlantic salmon in the Miramichi watershed are in…

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