Nunavut Inuit association establishes chair of Circumpolar Council in Canada

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) is spending $100,000 to establish the role of chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council in Canada, the organization announced on March 25. The position will be held by an Inuk from Canada and chosen following NTI’s general assembly in Iqaluit in July. “Hosting the Office of the Chair in Canada presents a significant leadership opportunity for Canadian Inuit during a period of major global and Arctic policy shifts,” said NTI acting vice-president Adamee Itorcheak. The decision was made following a board of directors meeting in Nuuk, Greenland. The board also approved an increase to the harvesters’ support program and passed an expansion of pension benefits. The budget for the Nunavut Harvesters Support Program is increasing by…



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