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ROPE Squad Locates Federal Offender

March 26, 2026 260 views

Kingston, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on March 2, 2026, has been apprehended in Kingston, ON. Wesley Hall was located and arrested by the ROPE Squad with the assistance of the Kingston Police Service. Hall is serving a 2-year sentence for; Possession of Weapons for Dangerous Purpose Utter Threats to Cause Death Theft Under $5000 (x3) Public Mischief Fail to Comply with Order – At Large (X2) The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.  …

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