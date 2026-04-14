Conversation on fake Morrisseau paintings spawns latest project for First Nation playwright

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com A Christmas party conversation at a famed art gallery a number of years ago led to Drew Hayden Taylor’s latest work. Taylor, an award-winning playwright from Curve Lake First Nation in central Ontario, will have his play The Undeniable Accusations of Red Cadmium Light presented at Firehall Arts Centre in Vancouver from April 18 through May 3. The play focuses on famed artist Norval Morrisseau and his paintings using Red Cadmium Light, a paint created in 1982. Morrisseau did use the paint extensively in the latter stages of his career, but any work created prior to 1982 with Red Cadmium Light means only one thing to those knowledgeable in art circles—it’s a fake. Morrisseau, who died in 2007, was from Bingwi Neyaashi…



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