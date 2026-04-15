Circle of Turtle Lodge seek support for Indigenous centre

By Hazel Atkins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Renfrew Times Four members of the Circle of Turtle Lodge visited Petawawa town council to present their vision for an Indigenous knowledge hub and their petition for the land on which to build it. Chairperson Steve Fortin said, “We respectfully present our vision for an Indigenous knowledge hub, and a sustainable community centre.” “We are petitioning for the allocation of 2-3 acres of municipally owned land near Pembroke on the Kitchi Sibi river. If the land does not already contain an existing structure, we will seek funding to build one.” The Circle of Turtle Lodge provides services for cultural revitalization, community healing, and environmental healing. “For more than 25 years the circle has delivered impactful community programs,” Fortin went on. Renfrew County…



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