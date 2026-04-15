Funding boost bodes well for regional transit application

By Joe O’Grady, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker TEMISKAMING SHORES – An increase in transit funding is potentially great news for Temiskaming Shores as it pursues regional expansion of the local transit system. The province has announced it will increase the Ontario Transit Investment Fund (OTIF) from $5 million to $10 million annually over the next three years. The $30 million investment, it says, will help rural and underserved communities build safe and reliable transit services, protecting Ontario’s economy and connecting more people to jobs and opportunity across the province. “We are certainly encouraged to see the province increase funding under the OTIF program,” said Mitch McCrank, Temiskaming Shores’ Director of Transportation Services. “From our perspective, it improves the overall landscape and strengthens the likelihood of meaningful investment flowing…



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