Cree child takes first steps on Parliament Hill in historic ceremony

By Alessia Passafiume Six-month old Annora Crowe held her parents hands as she emerged from a teepee under the shadow of the Peace Tower in Ottawa on Wednesday and took her first steps. Annora and her parents walked around a small tree placed on top of pine and cedar boughs as elder Sarah Ottereyes performed a welcoming song. The tiny infant, wearing a ribbon skirt and carrying a replica axe, was at the centre of a historic event marking the first Cree walking out ceremony ever to be held on Parliament Hill. The ceremony is held to mark when a Cree child takes their first steps on the land after being held by their relatives for every moment of their life since birth. “Ceremonies like this are not from the…