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Inuit association, federal government agree on two conservation areas

April 15, 2026 207 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) and the federal government have agreed on two new conservation areas and signed an Inuit Impact Benefit Agreement (IIBA) in conjunction with environmental protection plans. The two conservation areas are Qikiqtait and Sarvarjuaq. The former covers the waters around Sanikiluaq while the latter preserves waters between Grise Fiord and Greenland. “This agreement is a significant achievement for Inuit in the Qikiqtani region and for the future of our waters,” said QIA President Olayuk Akesuk. “Through this Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement, we are helping ensure that conservation is shaped by Inuit priorities, Inuit qaujimajatuqangit, and Inuit stewardship, while creating lasting benefits for our communities.” QIA will establish Inuit Protected and Conserved Areas in the two…

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