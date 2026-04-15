Six Nations Archeologist calls for changes to Indigenous ancestral remains processes

By Alex Murray Writer The Niagara region is a hotbed for discoveries of Indigenous ancestral remains—but for now, that may not be good news for Indigenous communities or area homeowners. Indigenous ancestral remains were discovered under the home of a couple living in the Niagara region in 2023. A foreman made the find during preliminary work on the renovations for the home of Christine and Dan Reio in Wainfleet, Ontario overlooking Lake Erie. That discovery could now cost the Reios $319,000. After a preliminary investigation by police to determine possible cause of death provincial officials told the Reios they had unearthed ancestral Indigenous remains of a young man, likely around 20 years old. Tanya Hill-Montour, archeology supervisor with Six Nations of the Grand River, was enlisted to investigate the scene….



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