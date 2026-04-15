Haldimand County wants conditions met before land returned to Six Nations

Haldimand County Council (HCC) is voicing concerns and laying down conditions before any Six Nations’ plan to add county lands to its community takes place. Concerns that could see the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) providing them with approval on future proposals for the land, ensuring road maintenance and will allow only approved forms of development to take place. SNEC is moving to add 40 acres of land, currently under Haldimand County jurisdiction to the community through the federal Additions to Reserve (ATR) program. The fee simple parcels are located near the community’s southeast border at 160 Concession 17 Road at Hagersville. The rectangular parcel is adjacent to Six Nations jutting out perpendicular to the community towards the southeast. A Haldimand County report outlining their concerns, was obtained by Turtle…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice